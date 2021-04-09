By Anthony Wesaka The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) yesterday ordered former presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, aka Bobi Wine, to return his bullet-proof car for fresh tax re-verification.

In an April 8 letter to National Unity Platform (NUP) leader, URA demanded that he presents the bullet-proof car today. The latest directive followed a recent ruling of the High Court in Kampala in which the judge dismissed Bobi Wine application that sought to block the said tax re-evaluation of his car.

“Further reference is made to our earlier communication to your client Hon. Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert to voluntarily deliver motor vehicle, Toyota Land Cruiser, UBJ 667F to URA for re-evaluation exercise. You subsequently, sued URA seeking orders to stop going ahead to re-verify the said motor vehicle and your application seeking the said orders was dismissed on the 6th April, 2021,” the URA letter reads in part. The letter was addressed to Bobi Wine lawyers of Wameli and Company Advocates.

Read more: https://www.monitor.co.ug/uganda/news/national/ura-recalls-bobi-wine-s-car-for-tax-reverification-3355414?view=htmlamp&__twitter_impression=true