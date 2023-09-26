By Franklin Draku

The Uganda Revenue Authority has asked customers who purchased pre-paid electricity but were unable to access their details to update their data with Umeme so they will be able to receive electronic vouchers.

According to URA spokesperson Mr. Ibrahim Bbossa, this will enable them to claim Value Added Tax refund from the tax body.

We earlier reported that a number of consumers who qualify for VAT refund, were stranded and angry after they failed to get e-invoices and receipts.

A number of power consumers on Yaka, the prepaid system for small and medium businesses had accused Umeme of deliberately not issuing them with invoices and receipts, which they would use to claim for VAT.

Bbosa explains that Umeme is currently in the process of upgrading its billing system and was not able to fully integrate with the Electronic Fiscal Receipting and Invoicing Solution.

“To comply with EFRIS requirements, Umeme temporarily integrated its current systems with URA to facilitate clients getting e-invoices for all post-paid and prepaid transactions. Currently, Umeme only issues e-invoices for all Yaka transactions to clients who have updated their profiles with Tax Identification Numbers (TINs),” Bbosa told KFM.