The COVID-19 pandemic has continued to negatively affect revenue collections by the Uganda Revenue Authority.

The tax body has recorded an unprecedented decline in revenue collections for the last three months due the coronavirus containment measures.

According to Dickson Kateshumbwa, the Commissioner for Customs in the month of in the month of March when the lockdown started, the collections were less by to Shs276bn, short by up to 84%.

While in April URA collected less revenue by about Shs638bn, accounting for about 60% of what was expected.

Kateshumbwa was this morning speaking at the launch of the national budget month for the F/Y 2020/21 held at the Ministry of Finance headquarters.