By Ritah Kemigisa

The Uganda Revenue Authority collections for the half year from July to December 2021 fell short by shs 900 billion.

Addressing journalists this morning, the URA Commissioner General John Musinguzi said the authority only managed to collect shs 10.1 trillion against the targeted shs 11 trillion.

This he says represents a 45% of the annual budget target of shs 22 trillion.

Musinguzi meanwhile says much as they fell short of the target, the performance represents positive growth of 17% better than the same period last year.

He has attributed the shortfall to poor collections in domestic tax revenue collections “In this period, domestic tax revenue collections were UGX 6,229.62 billion against a target of UGX 7,180.94 billion, registering a shortfall of UGX 951.32 billion, and performance of 86.75%” which were hugely affected by direct and indirect taxes which suffered a combined deficit of shs 760.8 billion.

“The shortfalls were from direct domestic taxes (UGX 273.61 billion), indirect domestic taxes (UGX 487.20 billion) and Non Tax Revenue (NTR) (UGX 190.51 billion). 20.03% of the domestic tax shortfall was from Non-Tax Revenue (NTR). ”