The Uganda Revenue Authority has released a bulletproof car recently bought for the leader of the National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi following a tax dispute.

Kyagulanyi says he received a call from his lawyers, Anthony Wameli informing him that URA had asked them to pick the car.

”Yesterday, I received a phone call from one of our lawyers Anthony Wameli who informed me that he had received a call from a Commissioner at URA requesting us to pick the bulletproof vehicle which was impounded by URA more than two months ago,” he said.

In the letter from URA, it says that President Museveni directed URA to return the car to the NUP President, Mr Kyagulanyi.

However, Kyagulanyi says, together with his legal team, they had started a process of challenging this unfair taxation before the tax tribunal.

“It was therefore shocking for me to receive this letter accompanying the vehicle this morning, with a claim that the car was being released on Gen. Museveni’s orders, while at the same time stipulating that I am still required to pay the tax,” he said.

It should be noted that URA recalled the car on the grounds that the importers had under declared taxes on the vehicle.