By Ismail Ladu

In a move meant to stamp out corruption, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is set to introduce body cameras.

According to President Museveni, corruption is a major problem undermining the country’s revenue collection efforts.

In the new financial year (2023/24), URA has a target to raise revenues amounting to Shs29.7 trillion of the Shs52.7 trillion national budget.

The tax body has already started inviting proposals from eligible bidders to supply them with body-worn cameras.

Moses Kaggwa, the Director for economic affairs at the Ministry of Finance says this will now make it easy to track the officers and know what they do and will ensure that they do the right thing.

The small video camera that the tax collectors will be placing on their chest or shoulder lapel to monitor, record evidence of ongoing transactions while in the field, is meant to nip the bud, the situation that could compromise URA officers.

In addition to wearing it on the uniform, the forward-facing camera can also be worn on the hat or eyeglasses.