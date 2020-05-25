The Uganda Revenue Authority has advised the business community not to falsify documents as a measure to avoid paying taxes.

A recent COVID-19 business impact report showed that more than 85% of businesses will be in financial distress after the lockdown while about 50% will be out of business.

The business community has since been appealing for a waiver on some taxes and a package to jump-start them.

Now the URA Commissioner General, John Musinguzi commits to letting no company pay taxes if they keep proper records showing they made losses amid the lockdown.

He, however, says small enterprises need to take advantage of the current incentives within the law like tax exemptions and refunds to be able to sustain themselves.