Urban authorities across the country have been urged to take on the challenge of promoting car-free days in their areas.

The call comes from the chairperson of the National Physical Planning Board, Amanda Ngabirano at a time concerns are being raised over increased air pollution, especially from motor vehicle emissions.

Speaking to KFM, Ngabirano said while Uganda was the first country in Africa to introduce the idea of car-free day in Africa in 2011, it was not well embraced and other countries like Rwanda have taken it on and it is working.

She says the only way it can be successful is by the technical people picking interest in it and gazetting days per month to observe the same.