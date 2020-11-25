By Ritah Kemigisa

Countries have been urged to establish national multi-disciplinary prevention bodies to address the ‘pandemic’ of femicide or gender-related killings of women and other forms of gender-based violence against women.

The advice comes from the UN special rapporteur Dubravka Siminovic as the world commemorates the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

According to Dubravka, these bodies should be mandated to collect comparable data on femicide, determine shortcomings and recommend measures for the prevention of such cases.

She adds that these bodies should also ensure that femicide victims are not forgotten by holding days of remembrance.

Dubravka added that the COVID-19 pandemic is overshadowing this pandemic of femicides which is taking the lives of women and girls everywhere.

Available statistics show that among the victims of all intentional killings involving intimate partners, more than 80% of victims are women and yet such cases would have been prevented.