By Babra Anyait

While giving opening remarks at the two-day training workshop of judicial officers on insolvency law held at Mestil hotel in Kampala, the chairperson of the Judicial Training Institute, Justice Mike Chibita implored Uganda Registration Service Bureau (URSB) to employ corporate rescue mechanisms in order to support struggling businesses in Uganda.

Chibita stated that the workshop presents a platform to examine the global new insolvency aspects post Covid-19 experience.

He added that the discussion should equip key players with the evolved innovative international insolvency best practices required per dynamic economy that is recovering from the pandemic.

“This training, therefore, is essential in strengthening our capacity to handle and resolve insolvency disputes that are brought before us in our respective courts and where appropriate support the revival of insolvent entities,” Chibita said.

In a bid to perform the mandate of the official receiver and enhance the objective of communication and awareness, URSB has organised the 6th annual insolvency conference of judicial officers on Insolvency law.

The event is held under the theme, “Emerging trends and practices: building a resilient insolvency regime”.