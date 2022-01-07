By Benjamin Jumbe

The US mission in Uganda has called for the immediate release of novelist Kakwenza Rukirabashaija.

In a message on her twitter handle, the US ambassador to Uganda Natalie Brown said they are deeply concerned that security authorities have yet to comply with the Makindye Chief Magistrates court Grade one magistrate’s order of 4 January to unconditionally release him.

She notes that civil society, human rights defenders, political party representatives, writers, and journalists all play critical roles in a democratic society and should be able to carry out their work free of harassment.

The ambassador further says that an independent judiciary is vital too with the strength of democracy being the rule of law.

Kakwenza was arrested on December 28th and has been in detention without access to his lawyers or family.