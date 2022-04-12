By James Kabengwa

The US Ambassador Natalie Brown has rallied communities to support children’s reading culture as she visited Buloba Primary School in Wakiso today.

She urged parents and guardians to drop everything and read.

USAID and the government partnered to roll out a five-year program -Integrated Child and Youth Development (ICYD) to strengthen government systems and improve the government’s ability to deliver basic education and services to children and youth, including orphans and vulnerable children (OVC), in 50 districts across Uganda, with so far 38 covered.

The program intends to improve early grade reading outcomes for at least 2.5 million Primary school pupils through materials enhancement, teacher development and support, and community engagement.

Strengthened school- and community-based child protection and violence prevention structures in over 5,700 schools and their communities.

In her remarks, Natalie who described herself as an ardent reader because of her family background said a generation brought up with the reading culture will have a foundation of inquisitive and industrious children.