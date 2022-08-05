The United States has announced an additional $20 million (about shs 77billion) development assistance to help Uganda amid a global food crisis.

Addressing journalists at the US Embassy in Kampala, Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is the US Representative to the United Nations says over the past few years, access to food has become even more challenging due to the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, supply chain shocks, regional conflicts, following the war in Ukraine.

The prices of food, fertilizer, and fuel have skyrocketed, with widespread hunger and malnutrition rising as well.

She says the additional funding will help Uganda to expand investments in fertilizer, grains, and other crops with the goal of increasing resilience to future shocks.

Greenfield is optimistic such investments will benefit at least 435,000 people across Uganda by increasing farmer productivity and reducing crop losses.