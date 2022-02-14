By Ivan Ssenabulya

The War Crime Rewards Program under the US State Department has renewed the hunt for the leader of the Lord’s Resistance Army Joseph Kony.

LRA’s Kony is wanted, by the Hague based International Criminal Court over war crimes and crimes against humanity, including mass killings, torture, and forcing children to become soldiers in Northern Uganda.

In a tweet, the War Crime Rewards Program announced $5 million about 17 billion shs as a cashreward for any “individuals who provide information that leads to the arrest, transfer or conviction” of Joseph Kony.

They have assured 100% secrecy, to those who can help in his arrest to bring him to justice.

Kony fled Uganda into Democratic Republic of Congo to the Central African Republic after offensive operations by the UPDF ending 20 years of fighting and his way-about is not known.

He has been wanted for over 15 years.

Meanwhile, the International Criminal Court will starting today hear an appeal by former LRA commander Dominic Ongwen, challenging his conviction for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Ongwen, a former child soldier in the notorious rebel group led by the fugitive Joseph Kony in the early 2000s, was sentenced by the ICC in May last year to 25 years in jail for murder, rape and sexual enslavement.

Ongwen’s lawyers have raised 90 grounds of appeal against the verdict and 11 against the sentence, alleging “legal, factual and procedural errors” by the court.