By Benjamin Jumbe

The US government is concerned about the shrinking civic space in Uganda.

The remark comes from the US ambassador to Uganda Natalie Brown at a time over 50 NGOs remain non-operational after the national NGO bureau halted their operations on various grounds.

Addressing journalists at the release of the 5th 2021 report to the Ugandan people, Ambassador Brown said CSOs play a critical role in ensuring services are extended to the public.

She however says they are in discussions with the government over the issue.

Meanwhile, the ambassador commended the government for efforts to fight the vice of corruption which has undermined service delivery through embracing digitization of systems.