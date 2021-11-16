By Damali Mukhaye

The United States has condemned the terrorist attack on Uganda’s capital city, Kampala which has left at least 33 injured and 6 including 3 suicide bombers dead.

2 explosions went off this morning at 2 different locations in the heart of Kampala, one at Raja Chambers, along Parliament Avenue, just a few meters from parliament’s main gate and another at the Central Police Station (CPS).

The US mission to Uganda, on its official Twitter handle, has extended its deepest condolences to the families of those who have been killed in the explosions and wished a speedy recovery to the injured.

According to the message, the US says its support for the Ugandan people is unwavering as they work toward their shared goal of a secure, democratic, and prosperous Uganda.

The US has also issued a security alert to its officials to avoid crowds, keep a low profile, monitor local media for updates, notify friends and family of their safety as well as have their up-to-date travel documents easily accessible.