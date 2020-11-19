

The US mission in Uganda has condemned the violence witnessed during yesterday’s chaos that claimed the lives of three people with several injured.

The riots broke out after news of the arrest of the National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi from Luuka district spread like a wild fire.

In a statement, the mission has urged all parties to renounce violence, undertake good-faith measures to reduce tensions, and respect fundamental freedoms.

They have meanwhile advised all U.S. citizens in Uganda to exercise increased caution and avoid wearing clothes that are considered a preserve of the Uganda police or military.

Security forces have since banned the wearing of camouflage clothes and red berets among others and those caught risk being arrested and charged.