Veteran politician and retired diplomat Mr. Wasswa Biriggwa has claimed that the recent US-Africa summit is a deliberate move by the Americans to secure its place in Africa given the changing multipolar world.

The summit which was aimed at fostering new economic engagement, reinforce the U.S-Africa commitment to democracy and human rights among others saw the Biden administration commit about $55 USD to Africa in the next three years.

Speaking to KFM, Biriggwa noted that the Americans are not entirely interested in Africa but have been pushed to engage so as not to lose out on influence and resourceful Africa.

He adds that much as the money committed to Africa is welcome, it is not entirely free further questioning Uganda’s readiness to receive it.

He advised the president and his cabinet to discuss their interests and plan how best to utilise the money.

“There’s the emergence of China that is really pushing hard. I think this time around they are pushed, they are not really doing it for Africa’s sake. They are doing it for the American sake because they see they are losing out. Yes, they may have the money to spend on us but are we ready to receive it?” Biriggwa wondered, adding that it is not free money as many may think.

Prior to the summit, the Biden administration said it was meant to among other things; demonstrate the United States’ enduring commitment to Africa, and underscore the importance of US-Africa relations.

During the summit, President Biden announced that he, Vice President Harris, the First Lady, the Second Gentleman, and several members of the Cabinet intend to travel to Africa in 2023, demonstrating their commitment to African countries and citizens.