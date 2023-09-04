The US embassy in Uganda has warned that “there remains a threat of terrorist attacks in Uganda and throughout the region”

This is after the police evacuated a business centre in Bunamwaya, recovering an Improvised Explosive Device.

The US embassy has also told US citizens to stay alert and avoid large public gatherings, a day after the police thwarted a suicide bombing attack at Rubaga Miracle Centre, a church operated by the prominent preacher Pastor Robert Kayanja.

Police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga has told a weekly news conference that a 28-year-old suspected suicide bomber was arrested before he entered the church yesterday.

He says the arrested suspect is helping the police to locate three others believed to be part of a coordinated plot targeting churches across Uganda.

According to police reports, the man had concealed an improvised explosive device in a food flask placed in a bag.

Authorities successfully detonated the explosive, which comprised nails, a cell phone, detonator, booster charger and other components.