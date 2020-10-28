

As Uganda gears up for the 2021 polls, the United States Mission has called upon political parties, candidates, and supporters to promote a peaceful and transparent electoral process.

In a brief statement issued on the US Mission Uganda official website, the mission says it will pay close attention to actions of all individuals and organizations who interfere in the democratic process before, during, or after the elections.

It adds that they will not hesitate to consider consequences for those found to be responsible for election-related violence or undermining the democratic process.

According to the mission, delivering a free, fair, inclusive, and peaceful election is vital to Uganda’s democracy and international reputation as a strong and stable regional leader.