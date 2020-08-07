The US Embassy in Uganda has cautioned its Citizens about observance of health guideline as the country registers more Covid-19 deaths.

In a statement from the Embassy’s website, Christopher Krafft the Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy in Kampala, notes that although Uganda initially registered a commendable response after the the Covid-10 outbreak, the situation is slowly taking a negative trend.

He however says this is not a call to panic, but an encouragement to return to the behaviours that will keep every one safe.

‘In this phase of increasing community transmission, it is up to each of us to protect ourselves, follow the guidelines, and do our part.’

His main concern is the probable increase asymptomatic or symptomatic cases for every Covid-19 case registered.

As of 7th August 2020, Uganda has registered 6 Covid-19 death, and confirmed cases are 1,254.