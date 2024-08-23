BY REUTERS

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on more than 400 entities and individuals for supporting Russia’s war effort in Ukraine, the State Department said, including Chinese firms that U.S. officials believe are helping Moscow to skirt Western sanctions and build up its military.

Washington has repeatedly warned Beijing over its support for Russia’s defense industrial base and has already issued hundreds of sanctions aimed at restricting Moscow’s ability to exploit certain technologies for military purposes.

Friday’s sanctions include measures against companies in China involved in shipping machine tools and microelectronics to Russia, according to a State Department fact sheet outlining its sanctions against 190 targets.

The U.S. Treasury Department said it was also targeting transnational networks involved in procuring ammunition and other materiel for Russia, helping Russian oligarchs and others evade sanctions and laundering gold for a sanctioned company.

“Russia has turned its economy into a tool in service of the Kremlin’s military industrial complex,” Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo was quoted as saying in the statement.

“Companies, financial institutions, and governments around the world need to ensure they are not supporting Russia’s military-industrial supply chains.”

The Biden administration also added 123 entities to its U.S. export control list known as the Entity List that forces supplies to obtain licenses before shipping to targeted companies. Those added on Friday included 63 entities in Russia and 42 in China, according to a notice published in the Federal Register.

Russia’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the new sanctions.

After seizing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, Russia launched a full-scale invasion of its neighbor in 2022, triggering a host of new U.S. economic sanctions on Moscow.

The war escalated on Aug. 6 when Ukraine sent thousands of soldiers over the border into Russia’s western Kursk region. Kyiv has since announced a string of battlefield successes, but Russian forces continue to steadily inch forward in eastern Ukraine.

The U.S. Treasury said it was imposing sanctions on several Russian financial technology, securities, real estate lending and other financial firms.

The State Department’s sanctions include moves aimed at stifling Russia’s energy sector and against companies in Turkey, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Central Asian economies that the U.S. believes are helping Russia evade sanctions, the State Department said.

“Today’s actions hit Russia where it hurts – degrading its ability to generate revenue through its energy projects and disrupting its acquisition of materiel to supply its war machine,” said Aaron Forsberg, the State Department’s director for economic sanctions policy and implementation.

Targets include the import-export arm of China’s Dalian Machine Tool Group, which the State Department said had supplied $4 million of dual-use items to Russian companies.

The Treasury also targeted more than 20 Hong Kong and China-based firms it said were supplying Russia’s military industrial base.

China’s embassy in Washington did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

China says it has not provided weaponry to Russia for the war in Ukraine, but defends what it calls normal trade between China and Russia.

The latest U.S. sanctions include measures against firms supplying components used in the Orlan drones that Russia is using in Ukraine.

Washington also sought with the sanctions to disrupt future energy projects in Russia and its shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG). It targeted Russia’s $21 billion Arctic LNG 2 project, which has already been hit by Western sanctions that have curbed its access to ice-class tankers, and other companies involved in future energy projects in Russia, according to the fact sheet.

The sanctions also targeted companies involved in the shipments, like UAE-based White Fox Ship Management, which the U.S. says recently acquired four tankers to ship LNG.