By Benjamin Jumbe

The US government has imposed visa restrictions on Ugandans for undermining the democratic process.

In a statement issued today, Secretary Antony J. Blinken said visa restrictions are imposed on those believed to be responsible for, or complicit in, undermining the democratic process in Uganda, including during the country’s January 14th general elections and the campaign period that preceded it.

He said the Government of Uganda’s actions represent a continued downward trajectory for the country’s democracy and respect for human rights as recognized and protected by Uganda’s constitution.

The secretary says the U.S government will continue to evaluate additional actions against individuals complicit in undermining democracy and human rights in Uganda, as well as their immediate family members.