The United States (US) has issued a new travel advisory to its citizens who plan to travel to Uganda.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by the US Mission in Uganda, the US government has asked its citizens to reconsider travel to Uganda due to anti-homosexuality legislation, crime, and terrorism.

“Violent crime, such as armed robbery, home invasion, and sexual assault, presents a serious threat to those visiting and residing in Uganda and can occur at any time, especially in larger cities, including Kampala and Entebbe, in the Karamoja region, and along Uganda’s western and northern borders,” the statement reads in part.

According to the Joe Biden administration, some areas in Uganda have increased risk, further stating that there remains a threat of terrorist attacks throughout the country asking its citizens to remain alert and avoid large gatherings.

The mission adds that the recently enacted Anti-gay law raises the danger to homosexuals with a risk of being prosecuted and subjected to life imprisonment or death based on provisions in the law.

“Supporters of the dignity and human rights of LGBTQI+ persons (including those of youth under the age of 18) could be prosecuted and imprisoned for multi-year sentences. Read the country information page for additional information on travel to Uganda,” the statement reads further.

US citizens who decide to travel to Uganda are asked to be extra vigilant and cautious by among others keeping a low profile and be mindful that any public identification with the gay community can land them into trouble since such activities are illegal.