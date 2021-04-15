By Prossy Kisakye

The United States Mission in Uganda has launched a $12.8 million project dubbed Civil Society Strengthening Activity (CSSA) to support the activities of civil society organization in the country.

The five-year project, administered through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), aims to strengthen the capacity of civil society to contribute to national and local development in areas of health, education, youth, child development and promote good governance.

While launching the project in Kampala, the US ambassador to Uganda, Natalie Brown, said the project will help Ugandans be more civically engaged and equip CSOs with the knowledge, skills, systems, and tools needed to fulfill their critical role in society.

CSSA project will provide grants and technical support to CSOs and government institutions to expand alliances among multiple stakeholders and promote an enabling environment in which civil society in Uganda may thrive.