The US Department of State has announced that it is considering deploying existing visa restriction tools against Ugandan officials and other individuals for abuse of universal human rights following the passing of the Anti-Homosexuality Act.

This comes just a day after the speaker of parliament, Anita Among announced that the president had signed into law the Anti-Homosexuality Bill.

The law imposes the death penalty in aggravated cases, which include having gay sex with someone below the age of 18 or where someone is infected with a life-long illness including HIV.

In a statement, the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken said the law not only undermines human rights, prosperity, and welfare of Ugandans but it also puts the country’s reputation at stake as a destination for investment, development, tourism, and refugees.

The United States has now urged the government of Uganda to refrain from implementing laws that undermine human rights.

“I have also directed the Department to update our travel guidance to American citizens and to U.S. businesses as well as to consider deploying existing visa restrictions tools against Ugandan officials and other individuals for abuse of universal human rights, including the human rights of LGBTQI+ persons.” Blinken said.