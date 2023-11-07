By Andrew Bagala | Monitor

The United States of America and the United Kingdom diplomatic missions have issued terror alerts warning their citizens against travelling to Jinja City, Uganda’s wildlife national parks, and avoid crowded places.

The warnings come days to the start of Nyege Nyege, a four-day festival which attracts thousands of foreign and local tourists, among other revellers to Jinja City.

Religious leaders, some law makers and moralists in Uganda are often opposed to the event describing it as an immoral event, an allegation the organisers dismiss.

The latest warning by the UK High Commission issued Tuesday said their nationals should only travel to Jinja City if they have essential journeys.

“The FCDO (Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office) advises against all but essential travel to Jinja Town. There is a growing terror threat in Uganda, including targeting of foreigners. Avoid large gatherings, including large scale worship, and music and cultural festivals in Uganda,” the statement reads in part. Read more