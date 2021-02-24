By Ritah Kemigisa

The United States has threatened to issue a range of targeted actions to hold accountable individuals and security personnel in the Ugandan government responsible for irregularities and abuses in the just-concluded general election.

Addressing journalists, the state Department’s spokesperson Ned Price said the January 14 election was marred by irregularities and abuses by the security personnel against opposition candidates and civil society.

Price has now called for thorough, independent, and credible investigations into these incidents.

He has meanwhile recognized the role played by President Museveni and Uganda in ensuring regional stability especially in Somalia but says they will pursue both their interests and values at the same time.

The statement by the US state department comes just a day after the NUP president Robert Kyagulanyi decided to withdraw his election petition challenging Museveni’s victory citing bias of the judiciary.