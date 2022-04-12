By Benjamin Jumbe

The electoral Commission has implored members of the public in the Omoro constituency to utilize the coming Easter Holiday to update their details in the national Voters register.

The commission is set to conduct an update of the national Voters register starting on 14th – 19th April ahead of polls set for 26th May.

Speaking to Kfm , the commission’s spokesperson Paul Bukenya said EC staff will continue to work throughout the Easter festivities including Good Friday, and Easter Monday so as not to lose out on time.

He says voters in Omoro County should take advantage of these public holidays to update their details in the national register.

The activities preceding the byelection kicked off yesterday with a stakeholders’ meeting.