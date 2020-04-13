The Archbishop of the Church of Uganda Stephen Kazimba Mugalu called for restraint and for people to use family planning to avoid getting unwanted pregnancies during the covid-19 lockdown.

In his Easter Homily yesterday, at All saints cathedral, Archbishop kazimba expressed concern that many women will get pregnant if they people do not control themselves during this time which has left them redundant.

“I am worried that by the end of this lock down, many women will be pregnant because the men are just there eating food and other things, people need to control themselves, use family planning to avoid unwanted pregnancies,” said Archbishop Kazimba.

He has also advised persons living with HIV to continue taking their ARV drugs amid the lockdown and for all Ugandans to sleep under mosquitoes to avoid the spread of malaria.

Kazimba has meanwhile commended all those who have donated to government in its food distribution drive further asking people who have not yet been given food to remain calm.