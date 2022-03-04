Uganda Communications Commission (UCC) yesterday said individuals using Facebook are doing so illegally.

The remark was made by Mr Abudu Sallam Waiswa, the head of legal affairs and compliance at UCC, while interfacing with Parliament’s Committee on Rules, Privileges and Discipline.

“It is true that Facebook was suspended because of many reasons including a general lack of commitment on their part to respect government’s directives,” Mr Waiswa stated.

Mr Waiswa said both Facebook and Twitter were blocked before the 2021 General Election over undermining the electoral processes in the country.