Security Minister General Elly Tumwine has clarified on why plain clothed people without security uniforms were seen shooting at members of the public in videos now making rounds on social media.

This was during countrywide demonstration by supporters of NUP party leader Robert Kyagulanyi who were protesting his arrest in Luuka District on Wednesday this week.

While addressing journalists in Kampala today, General Tumwine revealed that they had information that some of these groups were trying to acquire guns to kill people during the chaos in pre-planned operations.

He meanwhile says they are yet to establish who actually shot at people and under what circumstances.

“We are yet to establish those who actually shot them and under what circumstances. That’s a matter of investigation, because we had information that some of these groups were trying to acquire guns so that they kill people in such a Kavuyo (chaos), pre-planned. That information was also available. About why there were people looking like civilians with guns, when you want to catch a thief sometimes you behave like a thief, because all those are just tactics” Gen. Elly Tumwine.

According to the Director of Police Medical Services, Dr Moses Byaruhanga revealed that the city mortuary at Mulago National Referral hospital had recorded 37 bodies from the riots.