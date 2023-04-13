The Uganda Tourism Board (UTB) is seeking Shs77.4 billion for the placement of adverts to promote Uganda’s tourism industry.

According to the board, Shs2 billion will be spent on shooting a documentary that will be showcased on local and international media.

The Board is targeting to place adverts on both local and international media platforms like; CNN, BBC, Al Jazeera, China Daily, National Geography, New York Times, DW TV, NKT Japan, Lonely Planet, as well as regional and local TVs.

The plea was made by Lilly Ajarova, the UTB Executive Director while appearing before Parliament’s Tourism Committee to present the Board’s 2023/2024 ministerial policy statement.

She decried the negative image depicting Uganda as an unsafe destination, saying such depictions counters destination marketing and revenue generation efforts.