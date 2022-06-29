By Moses Ndhaye

Government is set to train about 985 tourism guides to back -up the country’s effort to make Uganda the tourism destination country in the region.

According to the chief executive officer for the Uganda tourism sector, Lilly Ojarova human resources has been identified as the most wanting aspect affecting the development of the tourism sector among other challenges.

She says therefore is optimistic that having a well-trained staff in the country’s hospitality sector, will go a long way in promoting the development of the sector.

She says currently, they have embarked on an exercise to encourage people operating tourism-related enterprises such as hotels to ensure that they are fully registered and have the right trained employees.

However, the manager of quality assurance at the Uganda tourism board Samora Machel Semakula says out of the 985 recruited tour guides, 135 have been assessed by the tourism sector skills council and they are waiting to be deployed.

Currently, the Uganda tourism board is creating awareness among the community to make them understand the new tourism destination brand agenda the country is promoting.