By Damali Mukhaye

Uganda technical institutes in Northern Uganda are set to roll out the teaching of new courses in roads and bridge construction that were introduced by government.

Government developed 25 national occupational standards for the construction, manufacturing and agricultural occupations to tool youths with relevant skills.

Touring the progress of the projects by World Bank officials who are funding the project, officials from Lira, Kalongo and Kitgum Uganda Technical institutes said construction of workshops for the training of students are nearing completion.

The institutes principal, James Ulyemi, Says that they are also planning to introduce a new course in soils and materials in the forthcoming financial year.

He says this will add value to civil engineers who will now be able to test materials used in road construction among others.

Uganda will be able to take up jobs in bridge constructions and roads construction which are entire dominated by Chinese and experts from outside countries.