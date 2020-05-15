By URN

The Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI) has explained circumstances under which a Kenyan truck driver who tested positive in Uganda emerged negative during subsequent tests in Kenya.

The standard news media of Kenya reported on Thursday that Kenya Medical Research Institute had overturned COVID-19 test results on a Kenyan long-distance truck driver who tested positive in Uganda while on transit a fortnight ago.

The patient was tested at the Malaba border on May 3 while on his way to Tororo. On his way back to Mombasa on May 7, the Ugandan authorities informed Kenya that he was positive.

However, a retest conducted by the Kenyan authorities showed no signs of the virus, hence overturning the Ugandan result casting doubt on the Ugandan results.

