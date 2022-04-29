By Alex Ashaba & Joel Kaguta

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) is asking communities and people who are putting up developments inside the national parks to consider using other measures to secure their premises that will not endanger wildlife.

The authority’s Communications Manager, Bashir Hangi tells KFM that they are going to engage developers in the protected areas and advise them against using electric fences.

On Monday night, three lions were electrocuted and killed instantly near Queen Elizabeth National Park in Rubirizi district as they tried to pass through an electric fence enclosing Irungu Forest Safari Lodge.

Two of the lions were found stuck in the Irungu Hotel electric fence.

The incident happened at Kyangamukama village, in the Sanctuary of Katunguru in Rubirizi district.

Hangi says some of the facilities in the protected area of Queen Elizabeth National park are do not use electric fences but safety the residents are safe.

He adds that all developers in the protected areas should be participating in the protection of wildlife.

The death of three lions by an electric fence has raised a number of concerns from Ugandans saying that such premises in the protected areas that rely on tourism have now become a death of wildlife.

Last year in March, six lions were found dead at Ishasha sector, Queen Elizabeth National Park, Kanungu district in what’s believed to be suspected poisoning.

The six lion carcasses were found with most of their parts missing and eight dead vultures were also found at the scene.