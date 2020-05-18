By Benjamin Jumbe

Ugandan wildlife Authority has called on communities neighboring protected areas to cooperate with it in the fight against poaching.

The call follows sentencing and imprisonment of 4 men by the Gulu Chief Magistrate Court for unlawful possession of protected specimens.

Prosecution stated that the men were arrested by Uganda Wildlife Authority rangers on the 11th May 2020 in Nyamusika in Murchison Falls National Park after killing a Warthog, and were found in possession of hunting gear; 4 Spears, 3 knives, and wire snares.

Speaking to KFM, the UWA spokesperson Bashir Hangi said that the new law is starting to bite adding that it hands punitive sentences to wildlife offenders asking that people around protected areas work together with the authority to avoid falling victims.