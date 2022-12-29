The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has emphasized the importance of mindset change if domestic tourism is to pick up in the country.

While there has been steady growth in the number of Ugandans touring various tourist attractions, especially since the Covid-19-induced lockdown, some Ugandans still hold the notion that tourism remains for foreigners and is expensive.

Speaking to KFM, the Authority’s executive director, Sam Mwanda said this is a wrong perception that must be dealt with, challenging Ugandans to take advantage of this festive season and beyond to tour different national parks across the country to appreciate the country’s endowments.

Meanwhile, he adds that they are making good progress in recovery since the Covid-19 disruptions standing at 70 percent now.

He says visitor numbers to the parks have increased from 103,000 in 2020/2021 to 265,000 in 2021/22 and revenue increased from Shs21 billion the previous year to Shs69bn at the moment.