By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Wildlife Authority has with immediate effect closed Ziwa Rhino

Sanctuary to the public .

The closure has been triggered by the persistent misunderstandings between Ziwa Rhino and Wildlife Ranches (ZRWR), the owners of the land where the rhinos are being bred, and Rhino Fund Uganda (RFU), an NGO that has been managing the rhinos at the sanctuary.

Tha authority’s communications manager Bashir Hangi says they realized that the conflict could potentially compromise the safety of the rhinos and took this decision to avert the threat.

He says as such no tourism activities will be undertaken until further notice , but adds that the closure is a temporary measure as government engages the two parties with a view of mooting a lasting solution to the conflict.

He adds that in the meantime, the authority has taken over full charge of Security of the Rhinos at Ziwa Sanctuary in Nakasongola District.