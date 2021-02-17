By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has enhanced its war against wildlife crime in the Karuma wildlife reserve.

This follows the commissioning of the Canine Unit at the reserve.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Unit, the authority’s executive director Sam Mwandha said it will house 6 dogs and its handlers.

The unit was established with support from African Wildlife Foundation.

Meanwhile, the authority also commissioned ten rooms for staff accommodation at Kabwoya wildlife reserve.