By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda wildlife Authority has lauded the United Nations Development Program for its continued support of Uganda’s conservation efforts.

This is after the body donated radios and drones to the authority to enhance its operations.

Speaking after receiving the items during the wildlife day celebrations in Entebbe, the executive director of UWA Sam Mwanda said this support will help enhance the authority’s capacity to monitor animal movement and surveillance.

He is optimistic the tools donated will help in efforts to check crimes like poaching and other challenges like human-wildlife conflict.