By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has applauded the judiciary for taking patriotic actions and handing punitive sentences to wildlife offenders.

This comes after 2 people were sentenced to 12 years in jail or in default pay Shs8m each for being found in illegal possession of ivory.

Samuel Emanu a police officer formerly attached to the Police Canine Unit and Levy Eliu a civilian were sentenced by Buganda Road Court Chief Magistrate Buganda Miriam Ayo who is also caretaker for the Wildlife Court after they pleaded guilty to the charges of unlawful possession of protected species.

The duo was arrested on March 17, by officers of the Special Wildlife Crime Unit with two elephant tusks weighing 45kgs in Obalang, Amuria District.

UWA communications manager Bashir Hangi says such punitive sentences will help deter others from getting involved in wildlife crimes.