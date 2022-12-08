Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has heightened security in all protected areas by deploying additional personnel in strategic locations to ensure the safety of both humans and wildlife is not compromised in any way.

This comes after an unfortunate incident in which a ranger and one poacher died during an encounter in a remote area of Kidepo Valley National Park on December 5, 2022.

The UWA Executive Director, Sam Mwandha has said in light of the unfortunate and uncommon incident, the management of the Authority has reviewed security measures in all protected areas with a view of establishing if there are any gaps and taking the necessary action immediately.

He adds that whereas the parks are safe, there is no need to take chances and as a precautionary measure, they are heightening security in all protected areas to ensure the safety of the visitors.

Mwandha further said that UWA is working closely with other agencies of government like Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces to ensure that the Kidepo side of the border with South Sudan is secured.