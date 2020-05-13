By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Wildlife Authority is currently losing over USD 2 million (about Shs 7.5 billion) in tourism revenue per month due to the lockdown and suspension of tourism activities in Uganda since March 2020.

This has been revealed by the Authority’s Executive director Sam Mwandha in a presentation to the US Congress Briefing on Africa Wildlife Conservation and COVID-19.

Mwandha said the funds raised from tourism are used in addressing poaching, illegal wildlife trade, responding to human-wildlife conflict and supporting community livelihoods among other activities which are all to suffer.

He says a contingency plan enabling operations to continue for the next 12 months has been developed and approved.

Mwandha, however, warns that reduction in activities especially patrols and addressing of human-wildlife conflicts is bound to result in increased poaching and illegal wildlife trade, underscoring the need for assistance to maintain the previous level of operations.