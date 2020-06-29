By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Wildlife Authority has outlined a number of Strategies for reducing over reliance on tourism for wildlife conservation.

This comes as the tourism sector from which most of the funds used in running conservation activities come has been badly hit by the COVID 19 pandemic.

The authority’s executive director Sam Mwandha says there is need to look at diversifying resources and embracing technological innovations in wildlife conservation.

He further says there is need for direct government support towards wildlife Conservation which has not been the case before.