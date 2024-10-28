By Alex Ashaba

Police in Kamwenge District in western Uganda have launched a manhunt for a game ranger attached to Uganda Wild Life Authority (UWA) who on Saturday, October 26 shot two women dead.

The incident shooting took place at around 2pm in Kanyonza II Cell, Kanyonza Ward in Lyakahungu Town Council, Kamwenge District.

The suspected assailant, only identified as Naboth, a Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) game ranger, reportedly went on a shooting spree after a confrontation with his girlfriend, who managed to escape. Read more