By Benjamin Jumbe

The Uganda Wildlife Authority has today signed 3 agreements with two concessionaires for investment in high end accommodation.

The two concessionaires namely WildPlaces Africa with two concessions and Tiang Tang Group having one concession are part of 9 who qualified in implementation of an initiative by space for giants and President Museveni to invest in conservation areas targeting high end tourists.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the minister of Tourism Wildlife and Antiquities Col Tom Butime said the investments expected are part of efforts to increase capacity and offering of quality services in conservation areas like National Parks.

Meanwhile the acting UWA ED John Makombo implored the concessionaires to ensure actualization of the signed agreements.

The accommodation facilities are to be built in Murchison Falls National Park, and Kyambura wildlife Reserve in Queen Elizabeth conservation area.