

By Benjamin Jumbe

Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre is making progress in efforts to ensure animal welfare is not compromised during this COVID-19 lock down.

The centre lost its Non Tax Revenue from the visitors due to movement restrictions the pandemic and measures put in place to check its spread.

However, following various appeals to both government and the private sector, the centre has been able to secure close to Shs800 million both in cash and kind.

The Centre’s executive director James Musinguzi says government has availed Shs746m to support the centre in its operations, with the rest from various partners and well wishers.