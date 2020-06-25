

The Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Center famously known as Entebbe Zoo is searching for 15 billion shillings to effectively look after animals and maintain scientists.

According to the Centre’s Executive Director Dr James Musinguzi, the centre hosting 291 wild animals of 52 different species has been hit hard by the lockdown and expects to lose around 1.5 billion shillings for the three months the country has been under lockdown.

He was appearing before parliament’s Committee on National Economy to share views on the effects of COVID-19.

Dr Musinguzi says that 70% of their clients are students and the remaining are international tourists who have been locked out hence the need for the funding to enable them continue with their operations expressing fears that even when the country re-opens , students are likely to be busy with their studies.